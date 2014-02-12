MUMBAI Feb 12 A follow-on public offer for sale of 10 percent stake in state-run Engineers India Ltd was subscribed 2.8 times by close on Wednesday.

The government will raise 5.05 billion rupees ($81 million) from selling 10 percent of the oil and gas and hydrocarbons sector-focused engineering company, bringing down its holding to 70.4 percent.

Most bids for Engineers India shares were at the top end of an indicative price range between 145 and 150 rupees, data from the stock exchanges showed.

Institutional investors bid for 3.9 times the number of shares available to them, with the bulk of the demand coming from local financial institutions, data showed.

Retail investors and employees bid for 2.5 times and 0.2 times the shares available to them respectively. These bidders will get a six rupee-per-share discount on the allotment price.

The sale is part of New Delhi's target of raising $6.4 billion through stake sales in state companies. So far this fiscal year, it has raised only around $500 million, mainly because disagreements among ministries and a depreciation in the rupee complicated the timing of issues.

Shares of Engineers India closed 1.3 percent higher at 153.55 rupees, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in the benchmark index. ($1 = 62.27 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)