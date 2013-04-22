April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday
24 Robin van Persie (Manchester United)
23 Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
18 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
17 Michu (Swansea City)
15 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa)
Demba Ba (Chelsea)
14 Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
13 Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham)
Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion)
12 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
11 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Marouane Fellaini (Everton)
Carlos Tevez (Manchester City)
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
10 Juan Mata (Chelsea)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Adam Le Fondre (Reading)
Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)