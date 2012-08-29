(Adds details, quotes)

Aug 29 Moussa Dembele completed his move from Fulham to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and said grand plans for a bright future at White Hart Lane had sold him on the switch.

The skilful Belgium midfielder will fill the void in the Spurs squad left by Luka Modric's departure for Real Madrid.

"You can see over the last few years that Spurs have played well, everybody knows it's a good team and a good club and that's why I wanted to come here," Dembele told Tottenham's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"The club has plans to do lots of good things and that's why I want to be a part of it."

The 25-year-old will join up again with Belgium team mate Jan Vertonghen whom he played with as a 10-year-old.

Dembele made 74 appearances for Fulham and scored seven goals after joining the London club from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2010. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Ed Osmond)