LONDON Hull City manager Steve Bruce believes his side have a "big chance" of staying in the Premier League after a hard-fought 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Bruce's side are one point above the relegation zone in 16th place on 31 points thanks to two second-half strikes from Dame N'Doye at Selhurst Park.

The Tigers boss believes his team may need to secure 36 points in order to survive in the top flight and suggested the win in south London could be pivotal come the end of the season.

"We have got to get a few results and starting with this one today, it's only a first step. It gives us a real big chance because we have got some real big games coming up" Bruce told the BBC.

Four of Hull's five remaining matches are at home, against top-five sides Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United as well as rock-bottom Burnley who will be fighting for survival.

The Tigers also face Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

"For me the reason why we're in the situation we are all comes down to taking your chances" Bruce said.

"We must have had five, six or seven (chances) when we could have gone two or even three-nil up. Our inability to take them, in the Premier league, that's the difference.

"You don't create that many, and when you do create one, you've got to take it. Thankfully, today we've managed to take one and that relieves the pressure," he added.

