April 24 Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corp
, a former unit of Exxon Mobil Corp, plans to
raise as much as 4 billion rupees ($40.9 million) through listed
sukuk (Islamic bonds), Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited
said.
The proposed sukuk would be secured and offered in two
tenors: a three-year 3 billion rupee tranche with a 13 percent
profit rate, and a five-year 1 billion rupee tranche with a 13.5
percent profit rate, the rating agency said.
The deal comes on the heels of a deal by Karachi-based
utility K-Electric, which tapped the market in
February to raise 6 billion rupees through a three-tranche
retail sukuk.
Engro has issued sukuk before but on a much smaller scale;
its fertiliser unit raised 2 million rupees through a six-month
deal though a private placement in 2012. The company is involved
in sectors including food, polymers, fertilisers and power
generation.
Islamic finance is expanding in Pakistan as a flurry of
initiatives by regulators aims to develop the industry in the
world's second most populous Muslim nation.
($1 = 97.8250 Pakistani rupees)
