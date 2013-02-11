ALGIERS Feb 11 Algerian judicial authorities
are investigating allegations of corruption involving state
energy firm Sonatrach and Italy's Eni SpA, the Algiers
public prosecutor said.
The announcement of the probe came days after Milan
prosecutors said they had put Eni head Paolo Scaroni under
investigation in a probe into alleged bribes paid to win
contracts in Algeria for Saipem SpA, in which Eni
holds a 43 percent stake.
The Algiers court "informs public opinion that the
revelations reported by some national and foreign media relate
to the investigation that has already been launched by a special
court," Algiers public prosecutor Belkacem Zeghmati said in a
statement carried on the official APS news agency late on
Sunday.
The probe follows reports over the "involvement of Algerian
personalities in illegal activities, and more precisely,
corruption in conducting business when they were serving within
state institutions," he said.
He did not name any official.
Eni said on Thursday prosecutors had searched Scaroni's home
and offices in a widening probe centring on eight contracts
worth $11 billion won by Saipem, Europe's biggest oil services
group, between 2007 and 2009.
