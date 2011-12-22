MILAN Dec 22 Italy's oil and gas major Eni and Angola's national oil company Sonangol have signed an agreement to develop joint mining initiatives in Angola and abroad and other deals, Eni said on Thursday, as the group aims to boost its presence in the African country,

The two companies have also signed agreements to carry out a pilot project in food and biodiesel and non-associated gas development projects related to block 15/06 in Angola, Eni said in a statement.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)