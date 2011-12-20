UPDATE 1-GE wins U.S. antitrust approval for Baker Hughes purchase
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said on Monday.
MILAN Dec 20 Italy's oil and gas major Eni said it had signed with Angola's Sonangol a production sharing contract for the exploration of off-shore Block 35, as it aims to expand in deep water exploration.
Eni said in a statement on Tuesday it was the operator of the project with a 30 percent share. Sonangol owns a 45 percent share of the project and Spain's Repsol Exploracion owns the remaining 25 percent. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said on Monday.
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes