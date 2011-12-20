MILAN Dec 20 Italy's oil and gas major Eni said it had signed with Angola's Sonangol a production sharing contract for the exploration of off-shore Block 35, as it aims to expand in deep water exploration.

Eni said in a statement on Tuesday it was the operator of the project with a 30 percent share. Sonangol owns a 45 percent share of the project and Spain's Repsol Exploracion owns the remaining 25 percent. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)