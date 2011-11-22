GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off Wall St blues, sterling steady before Brexit talks
MILAN Nov 22 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Tuesday it will evaluate with Angola opportunities for new joint initiatives in the country to develop the oil and gas sector.
In a statement Eni said its Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni had met with the President of the Republic of Angola Jose Eduardo dos Santos in Luanda on Tuesday.
Angola is a core country in Eni's organic production growth strategy, it said. Its current equity production is approximately 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Eni is one of the largest operators in Africa where it expects production to grow by 2 percent per year to 2014.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
