MILAN Nov 29 Italian oil and gas major Eni has bought a 32.5 percent stake in the Evans Shoal gas field in Australia from Australia's Santos Ltd, Eni said on Tuesday.

In October, Eni agreed with Santos to buy a 40 percent stake in the field, paying a total of $350 million, the company said in a statement.

"Subject to completion of the purchase of Santos' interests, in a separate transaction, Eni agreed to sell a 7.5 percent equity share in exploration permit NT/P48 to Shell Development," it said.

An exploration/appraisal well is expected to be drilled and tested in the area in the second half of 2012. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Svetlana Kovalyova)