MILAN, July 2 A summer price cut promotion for
motorists by Italy's Eni has proved successful enough to push up
prices for diesel across the entire Mediterranean oil market and
left the company scrambling for more fuel.
Five million Italians rushed to Eni forecourts last
weekend to take advantage of a special summer discount sending
petrol and diesel sales there up five times, Italy's biggest oil
and gas group said on Monday.
Further afield form Italy the offer lead to a rise in spot
premiums on diesel to a six week high in the wholesale market in
the Mediterranean region.
With the 20 percent discount offer launched in June, Eni is
bucking a falling trend in car fuel demand across Italy where
petrol consumption dropped 11.3 percent and consumption of
diesel for road vehicles of fell 9.9 percent in the first five
months of 2012, according to data from refining industry body
Unione Petrolifera.
"In the third weekend (of the promotion), Eni has registered
a new record inflow of consumers to its stations," the company
said in a statement.
Under the promotion running from June 16 to September 2, Eni
has cut the price of petrol and diesel on weekends for customers
who use a self-service option when filling up their tanks by
about 02 euro per litre, which saves 10 euros on every 50 euros.
Eni says it will sell car fuel even below cost during the
offer at its about 3,000 stations across Italy to help Italian
customers, hit by austerity measures as the country seeks to
stave off the debt crisis, to get "back on the road."
Traders said Eni rushed to secure some auto fuels late last
week on the wholesale market as the jump in sales at pump drew
down fuels from its tanks and the level nearly fell below stocks
that are mandated by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
"They need to buy some cargoes for the system. Everything
goes very quickly," one trader, who is familiar with Eni's
discount marketing, said. "And they need to keep the stock above
certain level to meet regulation."
In the wholesale market, spot premiums on diesel in the
Mediterranean DL-CIFD-MED reached around $30 a tonne to
benchmark ICE gasoil futures late last week, the highest
since mid-May, compared with a $22 premium in late May.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Ikuko Kurahone in
London, editing by William Hardy)