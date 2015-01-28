(Adds details from hearing, analyst)

MILAN Jan 28 Eni is not interested in selling its entire stake in oil contractor Saipem but wants to get the subsidiary's debt off its books, Eni's CEO said on Wednesday.

Eni, which owns 43 percent of Saipem, has previously said the oil service group is not core to its business and will be sold. At current market prices, Eni's stake in Saipem would fetch around $1.8 billion.

"What I'm interested in is not getting out of Saipem completely but deconsolidating the debt," CEO Claudio Descalzi said at a parliamentary hearing.

Eni, the only big oil company with an oil service arm, is keen to get Saipem's 5 billion euros of debt off its balance sheet to help to underpin its finances in response to lower oil prices.

"Keeping a stake makes sense since Eni will need Saipem for its giant gas project in Mozambique where it will be important to be able to control costs," an oil analyst said.

The sale, part of a plan to shed 11 billion euros ($12.50 billion) of assets, was put on hold in December when Saipem shares fell sharply after the loss of a major contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Descalzi, who is working to turn Eni into a slimmer exploration and production player focused on Africa, said the group would be cutting investments this year by up to 15 percent.

Oil majors like Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total have flagged cuts to capital spending of 10-15 percent. "We will follow this trend," Descalzi said.

($1 = 0.8803 euros)