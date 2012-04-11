Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
MILAN, April 11 Italian oil and gas group Eni signed a production- sharing contract with China's National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to explore a block 400 km off the coast of Hong Kong.
"The block, covering 5,130 square km in the attractive deep water of the South China Sea, has a high exploration potential," Eni said in a statement on Wednesday.
Eni will be operator of the 30/27 block with a 100 percent stake. CNOOC has the right to take a stake of up to 51 percent in case of discovery, it said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Holmes)
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS