ROME Nov 5 Claudio Descalzi said on Wednesday
he had no intention of stepping down as chief executive of
Italian oil and gas group Eni after a corruption probe
over a Nigerian deal had sparked rumours he might do so.
"I don't know where these rumours are coming from. I am very
happy and am working flat out, I have no intention of quitting,"
he told reporters on the sidelines of a parliamentary hearing.
Press speculation mounted after news of the corruption probe
broke in September that Descalzi might resign.
The former head of Eni's exploration and production unit,
named CEO by the treasury in May, is being investigated by Milan
prosecutors over alleged corruption relating to a Nigerian oil
deal worth more than $1 billion.
Descalzi has denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)