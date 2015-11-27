(Refiles to remove company code)
MILAN Nov 27 An international arbitration court
has cut by around 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) the cost of
Libyan gas that Italian oil group Eni has sold to rival
Edison under a long-term supply contract.
Edison, a unit of French energy giant EDF, said it
expected the ruling to have a positive impact of 850 million
euros this year on its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Long-term supply contracts are subject to periodical price
revisions which are then implemented retroactively following the
arbitration ruling.
Edison had asked the International Court of Arbitration of
the International Chamber of Commerce in 2012 to revise the
price of its gas supply contract with Eni.
($1 = 0.9438 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Susan Thomas)