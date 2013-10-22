BRIEF-Moa Group says appointed Malcolm Bloor to a combined COO/CFO role
* Malcolm replaces Geoff Copstick who has served as the group’s CFO since September 2015 on a part time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 22 Italian oil and gas group Eni is in talks with German utility EnBW over a possible deal on a joint venture that controls gas grid assets in Germany, a spokesperson for Eni said on Tuesday.
"EnBW, OEW, Neckarpri and Eni are in discussion on a possible transaction over the shares of EnBW/Eni-Verwaltungsgesellschaft," the spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Talks are still ongoing and no decision has been taken as yet, the statement said.
Earlier this month a German newspaper said Eni wanted to hive off its 50 percent stake in the German natural gas transmission networks it co-owns with EnBW.
OEW and Neckarpri are publicly-owned shareholders of EnBW.
The joint venture controls gas transmission network TerraNets and gas supplier Gasversorgung Sueddeutschland (GVS).
NEW YORK, April 2 Shares of CarMax Inc, the biggest U.S. used car dealer, are vulnerable to a 20 percent decline if investors are unnerved by falling used vehicle prices and weakening credit quality when it reports its results, Barron's said on Sunday.
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X