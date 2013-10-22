* Eni, EnBW jv controls TerraNets gas grid

* TerraNets worth around 300 mln euros - sources

* Eni seeking to sell 50 pct stake in jv - report (Recasts lead, adds background, sources)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Oct 22 Italy's Eni is talking with German utility EnBW over the future of their gas grid joint venture in Germany, the company said, as speculation rises the oil and gas group could sell its stake.

"EnBW, OEW, Neckarpri and Eni are in discussion on a possible transaction over the shares of EnBW/Eni Verwaltungsgesellschaft," an Eni spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement on Tuesday

Earlier this month a German newspaper said Eni wanted to sell its 50 percent stake in the German natural gas transmission networks it co-owns with EnBW.

The EnBW/Eni Verwaltungsgesellschaft joint venture controls gas transmission network TerraNets BW and gas supplier Gasversorgung Sueddeutschland(GVS).

Sources have said that Terranets, which operates a 2,000 km gas pipeline system in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, could be worth about 300 million euros.

"The process is ongoing and no decision has been taken yet," the emailed statement from Eni said.

Power and gas networks have grown to become an attractive asset class in recent years as their return is regulated by governments, giving investors a predictable source of income.

Eni, the world's No. 7 oil major in terms of volumes, is selling non-core assets as it focuses more attention on upstream oil and gas exploration.

Hit by plunging wholesale power prices, a massive boom in renewable energy and loss-making power plants, EnBW has embarked on a far-reaching restructuring programme.

OEW, a grouping of nine local municipalities in Baden-Wuerttemberg which owns 46.75 percent in EnBW, in August said the company should stick to its gas network.

Neckarpri, which also owns 46.75 percent in EnBW, is owned by the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. (Additional reporting by Christophe Steitz, editing by Isla Binnie)