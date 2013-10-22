BRIEF-Moa Group says appointed Malcolm Bloor to a combined COO/CFO role
* Malcolm replaces Geoff Copstick who has served as the group’s CFO since September 2015 on a part time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eni, EnBW jv controls TerraNets gas grid
* TerraNets worth around 300 mln euros - sources
* Eni seeking to sell 50 pct stake in jv - report (Recasts lead, adds background, sources)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 22 Italy's Eni is talking with German utility EnBW over the future of their gas grid joint venture in Germany, the company said, as speculation rises the oil and gas group could sell its stake.
"EnBW, OEW, Neckarpri and Eni are in discussion on a possible transaction over the shares of EnBW/Eni Verwaltungsgesellschaft," an Eni spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement on Tuesday
Earlier this month a German newspaper said Eni wanted to sell its 50 percent stake in the German natural gas transmission networks it co-owns with EnBW.
The EnBW/Eni Verwaltungsgesellschaft joint venture controls gas transmission network TerraNets BW and gas supplier Gasversorgung Sueddeutschland(GVS).
Sources have said that Terranets, which operates a 2,000 km gas pipeline system in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, could be worth about 300 million euros.
"The process is ongoing and no decision has been taken yet," the emailed statement from Eni said.
Power and gas networks have grown to become an attractive asset class in recent years as their return is regulated by governments, giving investors a predictable source of income.
Eni, the world's No. 7 oil major in terms of volumes, is selling non-core assets as it focuses more attention on upstream oil and gas exploration.
Hit by plunging wholesale power prices, a massive boom in renewable energy and loss-making power plants, EnBW has embarked on a far-reaching restructuring programme.
OEW, a grouping of nine local municipalities in Baden-Wuerttemberg which owns 46.75 percent in EnBW, in August said the company should stick to its gas network.
Neckarpri, which also owns 46.75 percent in EnBW, is owned by the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. (Additional reporting by Christophe Steitz, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Malcolm replaces Geoff Copstick who has served as the group’s CFO since September 2015 on a part time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 2 Shares of CarMax Inc, the biggest U.S. used car dealer, are vulnerable to a 20 percent decline if investors are unnerved by falling used vehicle prices and weakening credit quality when it reports its results, Barron's said on Sunday.
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X