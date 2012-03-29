MILAN, March 29 Italian oil and gas group Eni
is set to make an announcement this week on the future
of its stake in Portugal's energy company Galp Energia
, three sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
"An announcement should be made today," one of the sources
said without giving any details.
Eni, which owns 33.34 percent of Galp, has already said it
does not want to remain in listed companies it does not control.
Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said in a conference call
earlier in March Eni was in no rush to sell its Galp stake.
Earlier in March a senior executive from Angola's Sonangol
said the company was in talks to buy a direct stake in Galp.
Sonangol is negotiating to buy half of Italian group Eni's
stake, board member Sebastiao Gaspar Martins told Reuters.
Sonangol holds a 15 percent indirect stake in Galp through
its 45 percent stake in Portugal's Amorim Energia, which
controls a third of Galp, but wants a direct stake.
