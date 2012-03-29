MILAN, March 29 Italian oil and gas group Eni
said on Thursday it had reached a an agreement with
Amorim Energia and Caixa Geral de Depositos to sell its stake in
Portuguese energy group Galp Energia in various steps.
In a statement, Eni said Amorim had agreed to purchase the 5
percent stake in Galp within 150 days.
In a complex agreement, Eni said it also has the right to
sell up to 18 percent of Galp, which could potentially rise by 2
percent if convertible bonds are issued, in the market.
Eni, which owns 33.34 percent of Galp, said it had the right
to sell the remaining part of its stake. In this case, Amorim
has a call option to buy up to 5 percent of Galp.
Amorim also has a right of first refusal on the remaining
5.34 percent.
Eni said that under the agreement it will cease to be bound
by the shareholder agreement currently in place between the
three companies.
Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told Reuters in an exclusive
telephone interview that the Galp stake could be sold in the
next 12 months.
He said Eni expected to divest the stake for around 3.5
billion euros.
Scaroni said Eni was not interested in owning minority
stakes in companies.
"We want to use the resources of our shareholders to run our
business where we have large resources," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)