MILAN, July 20 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday it had completed the sale of a 5 percent stake in Galp Energia SGPS to Amorim Energia BV for 14.25 euros per share.

The completion of the deal leaves Eni with 28.34 percent of the Portuguese energy company and means Eni is no longer part of an existing governance pact regarding the company.

The deal was first announced in April. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)