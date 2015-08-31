* Eni finds largest known gas field in Mediterranean
* CEO does not rule out selling stake in Kohr
* Development of field could cost as much as $7 bln
* Israeli energy stocks plunge on Egypt find
By Danilo Masoni and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Aug 31 Eni's "supergiant" gas
find off the coast of Egypt bolsters its top-flight exploration
credentials and gives the Italian energy group access to easy
reserves that fit its strategy of seeking growth without
sacrificing dividends.
Eni said on Sunday that its discovery ranked as the largest
known gas field in the Mediterranean, covering an area of about
100 square kilometres (39 square miles) and containing a
potential 30 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.
Shares in the company rose as much as 4 percent on Monday.
By 1148 GMT the stock was up 2.2 percent at 14.72 euros.
Eni, already Africa's biggest oil and gas explorer, was the
first oil major to cut its dividend after a plunge in global oil
prices. It is looking to reduce its stake in its Mozambique gas
discovery and does not rule out doing the same for its latest
find, dubbed Zohr.
"It's an open door to give value and solidity to Eni's
balance sheet," CEO Claudio Descalzi said of a potential Zohr
stake sale in an interview published on Monday by Italian
newspaper La Repubblica.
"But it will not be a necessary outcome. There is much less
to spend than in Mozambique and the new gas is aimed at the
local domestic market, with prices disconnected from those of
oil, which today are at six-year lows."
In July Egypt raised the price it pays Eni for the natural
gas it produces, part of its initiative to encourage investment
in the energy-hungry country.
The company's initial investment in Zohr will be about $3.5
billion, an Egypt official said, though the country's state gas
company said that the total could stretch to twice that figure.
"With the full completion of development for the field,
investments will (reach) $7 billion," the head of EGAS, Khaled
Abdel Badie, told Reuters on
Monday.
MAINTAINING MOMENTUM
The good quality of gas discovered at Zohr and the field's
proximity to the shore and existing pipeline infrastructure
makes it relatively easy and cheap to develop, especially
compared with the more remote discoveries off Mozambique, which
had to be developed from scratch.
"The news in Egypt is supportive of our view that Eni is the
best self-help story among the large-cap integrated oils and
continues to keep momentum with a strong growth story," Bank of
America Merrill Lynch analysts said, adding that the field was
potentially worth up to $5 billion to Eni.
The company is still looking to sell down stakes in top
acreage such as Mozambique and Congo to help to fund upstream
development and dividends, and its CEO reaffirmed that the
current dividend was a floor after its recent cut. "We will not
go below," he said in comments aired on Class CNBC.
Santander analyst Jason Kenney said that Eni is likely to
look at selling a 30-40 percent stake in Zohr within three to
four years.
Yet disposals could be challenging in an environment of low
oil prices, with a shrinking pool of potential buyers and
several competitors also engaging in asset sales to shore up
balance sheets, analysts said.
The new African find could also help to meet Egypt's gas
needs for decades and pose a challenge to other projects in
Egypt, Israel and Cyprus. Falling production and rising gas
demand has forced Egypt to become a net importer in recent
years.
Key Israeli energy stocks Delek Group, Delek
Drilling, Avner Oil, Ratio and
Isramco Negev lost 4.5 billion shekels ($1.14
billion) off their combined market capitalisation on Monday.
Eni has a top class geophysical team backing its E&P work,
said Davide Tabarelli, head of energy think-tank Nomisma
Energia. "We thought there was nothing like this in the
Mediterranean ... it will prompt a rethink," he said.
