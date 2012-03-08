ROME, March 8 Italy's antitrust authority
opened a probe into state-controlled energy company Eni's
possible dominance of the international gas transport market,
according to a statement on its Web site.
From April 2001, Eni no longer organised auctions to sell to
third-parties some of its capacity in the Transitgas and TAG
pipelines, Gas Intensive, a consortium that buys natural gas for
big companies, told the competition authority.
That has meant that Eni has used its rights on the pipelines
to control the gas market, Gas Intensive alleged.
Gas Intensive's allegations prompted the probe, the
antitrust agency said.
(Reporting By Steve Scherer)