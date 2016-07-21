AMSTERDAM, July 21 Dutch gas wholesaler GasTerra
said on Thursday it would seek an arbitration ruling against Eni
to recover 918 million euros ($1.01 billion) in back
payments it said it was owed after the Italian oil and gas group
lost a price review arbitration.
Eni said on Wednesday judges had rejected its bid to obtain
a downward revision to the price it had been paying to GasTerra
from 2012 onwards, but said that GasTerra's request for
backpayment was unfounded.
"GasTerra disagrees with Eni's position and has initiated
arbitration proceedings to collect the amount due," GasTerra
said in a statement. On Wednesday, a Dutch court seized a
1-billion euro stake in Eni's Amsterdam-based unit at GasTerra's
request.
Eni had originally initiated an arbitration aimed at
obtaining a downward price revision of long-term gas supply
contracts with the Dutch group for the four years starting in
2012.
GasTerra said Eni had demanded that the two companies resume
their earlier arbitration. Eni had demanded a price cut worth
around 2 billion euros, a request Gasterra had rejected, the
Dutch company said.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
