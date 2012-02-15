MILAN Feb 15 Italian oil and gas group Eni expects to close the renegotiation of its gas contracts with Gazprom in the first part of 2012, the group's CEO Paolo Scaroni said on Wednesday.

He said he hoped he would be able to give some announcement at the group's strategy presentation in March.

Earlier Scaroni said the renegotiation of the contracts with Gazprom would be retroactive for the whole of 2011. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)