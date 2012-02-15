Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
MILAN Feb 15 Italian oil and gas group Eni expects to close the renegotiation of its gas contracts with Gazprom in the first part of 2012, the group's CEO Paolo Scaroni said on Wednesday.
He said he hoped he would be able to give some announcement at the group's strategy presentation in March.
Earlier Scaroni said the renegotiation of the contracts with Gazprom would be retroactive for the whole of 2011. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.