* Renzi seeking change at top in Italy
* Government outspoken against corruption
* Boards must be renewed every three years
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, April 8 The government of Matteo Renzi is
looking to wipe the slate clean and seek new names at Italy's
main state-controlled groups including oil major Eni
as top management comes up for renewal, government, political
and industry sources said.
New centre-left Prime Minister Renzi, nicknamed 'Demolition
Man' for his campaigning for generational change in Italy, came
to power in February promising to shake up the country's cosy
elites and breathe fresh air into an ageing establishment.
His government has spoken out against widespread corruption
and poor corporate accountability, calling on state controlled
companies to eject from their boards any director charged with
financial crimes.
The 39-year-old Renzi has kept his cards close to his chest
on the names that will be proposed as early as this weekend to
replace top executives at the likes of Eni, utility Enel
and defence group Finmeccanica.
The boards and top managers of these groups are renewed
every three years at shareholder meetings typically held in May.
The government, as main shareholder, must present its list of
nominees at least 25 days before.
One government source told Reuters the positions of Eni CEO
Paolo Scaroni and Enel's boss Fulvio Conti, both veterans in the
energy sector, looked particularly shaky while political sources
said Renzi was looking for new faces.
None of Italy's major state firms, controlled through stakes
held by the treasury and state lender CDP, are headed by
foreigners or women, with relatively few women directors.
TERM TOO FAR?
Scaroni, at the helm of Eni since 2005, has already served
three terms and has said he would like to do a fourth.
In his nine years in power, Scaroni, a former CEO at Enel,
has won plaudits for selling off non core assets to cut debt and
fund upstream growth that in 2011 saw the group make its biggest
ever gas discovery, in Mozambique.
But setbacks in Africa and Kazakhstan have slowed production
growth while profits and the share price are lower than when he
first arrived. The 67-year-old executive was also dragged into a
probe last year into alleged corruption at Eni subsidiary Saipem
in Algeria and was sentenced to jail for violating environmental
norms while CEO at Enel. He denies any wrongdoing in both cases
and is appealing against the jail sentence.
"I like what Scaroni has done. I would like to see him
reconfirmed but I can see problems with the Saipem probe and
Renzi's generational drive," said Roberto Lottici, a fund
manager at Ifigest. Eni is 3 percent of his portfolio.
The government is also keen to see a reduction in salaries
paid to state firm managers. Scaroni, one of the highest paid,
grossed 4.55 million euros in 2013.
Renzi's comments that he will listen to the market in his
choice have focused minds on big guns like Vodafone's
Vittorio Colao and Luxottica's Andrea Guerra. Eni
upstream chief Claudio Descalzi is also a candidate, a financial
source said.
CRUELEST MONTH
But April could be a difficult month for other state
managers. Like Scaroni, 66-year-old Fulvio Conti was first
appointed CEO of utility Enel by former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi and is looking for his fourth mandate in charge.
It was Conti who engineered the internationalisation of Enel
with the multi-billion euro acquisition of Spain's Endesa. The
deal was transformational, turning Enel into a major European
player overnight. But it also saddled it with mountains of debt
and when the economic crisis hit home the utility was forced to
cut dividends. Enel shares have fallen some 33 percent since
2005.
An Italian ministerial source said Francesco Starace, head
of renewable unit Enel Green Power, or Enel CFO Luigi
Ferraris, both market favourites, could win the top spot.
Alessandro Pansa, at Finmeccanica since 2001, was promoted
to CEO at the group last year to replace Giuseppe Orsi, who was
arrested on corruption allegations.
With the group weakened by scandals and a heavy debt burden,
Pansa's days could be numbered with Giuseppe Giordo, current
head of the group's Alenia unit, and former Telecom Italia
chairman Franco Bernabe mooted as possible successors.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Additional reporting by Paolo
Biondi and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Giles
Elgood)