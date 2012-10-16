ROME Oct 16 The Italian government will support
oil and gas group Eni in the renegotiation of its
long-term gas import contracts, industry minister Corrado
Passera said on Tuesday.
"Take-or-pay contracts need to be reviewed... you can't ask
private companies to support excessive costs," Passera said.
Last Wednesday Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said he was
considering not renewing take-or-pay contracts and was
discussing the issue with Italian authorities.
"We can try to not renew take-or-pay contracts and wind up
those in force because they have become too expensive," Scaroni
told the Italian Senate's Industry Commission.
Arbitrations and renegotiations of take-or-pay contracts
have become widespread across Europe's gas industry as low spot
prices on the wholesale market make existing long-term contracts
unprofitable.
"We need to push to get to arbitration even if these are
decisions that are up to the company," Passera said.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)