ROME Jan 25 Italian oil and gas group Eni SpA expects its refining and marketing unit to have posted a 2011 loss of 550 million euros ($714 million), according to slides for a parliamentary presentation.

During the presentation, an Eni executive said the group would reopen its Marghera refinery on May 2. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)