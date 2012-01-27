UK PM May said wants broader consensus on Brexit plan -lawmaker
LONDON, June 12 Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers on Monday she wanted to build a broader consensus on Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.
MILAN Jan 27 Italian oil and gas group Eni is preparing an eight-year benchmark bond, sources close to the matter said on Friday.
The yield is indicated in the area of 240 basis points above the midswap rate, they said. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)
LONDON, June 12 Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers on Monday she wanted to build a broader consensus on Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.
PARIS, June 12 Qatar supports Kuwait's efforts to end a rift with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, its foreign minister said on Monday, but the emirate remains puzzled over why "abusive measures" had been imposed on it.