* Galp, Snam stakes have market value of 10 bln euros
* Targeting annual output growth of over 3 pct to 2015
* Very good plan - analyst
By Stephen Jewkes and Sarah Young
LONDON/MILAN, March 15 Italian oil and gas
group Eni is counting on asset sales to help it target
production growth of more than 3 percent annually over the next
four years, as it presses ahead with its focus on upstream
development.
Eni is expecting to sell its stakes in Italian gas transport
group Snam and Portugal's Galp Energia, which
have a market value of around 10 billion euros, before 2014.
"The Galp and Snam sales will strengthen our balance sheet
and give us more flexibility (for investments in) big projects,"
Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said in a conference call on
the group's new 2012-2015 strategic plan.
The group also intends to sell other non-core assets
including in the North Sea.
Eni, which raised its long-term output target to 2021 to 3
percent per year from a previous 2 percent, said it would add
700,000 barrels per day of new production from its start-up
projects by 2015.
"We are entering a period of rapid growth that will last for
the next decade... this is the strongest pipeline in our
history," Scaroni said, adding the internal rate of return on
the oil would be more than 20 percent.
Over the past year, Eni has dispelled some concern about its
profitability and long-term growth potential by scoring
exploration successes in Norway and, especially, in Mozambique.
"The production numbers are very good with good visibility
and, I believe, prudent. Mozambique has a growth potential that
is not in the numbers," Mediobanca analyst Andrea Scauri said.
Exxon Mobil Corp said last week it expected
production to increase an average of only 1-2 percent annually
through 2016. Royal Dutch Shell said last month it was
targeting growth of around 3.5 percent to 2017.
Eni will invest a total of 59.6 billion euros ($78 billion)
to 2015, up around 12 percent from the previous plan, with more
than 75 percent earmarked for upstream business.
MOZAMBIQUE BOOM
With 850 billion cubic metres of gas in place, the Mamba
fields in Mozambique have become Eni's most valuable single
project -- even ahead of the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan where
production will start at the end of this year.
"We have been approached by every player in the sector on
this new frontier for gas," Scaroni said, adding however he did
not expect to take a decision on a possible sell-down of the
group's 70 percent stake before the end of the year.
"Africa will continue to be the backbone in the next 10
years," Scaroni said.
Eni, the biggest foreign operator in Africa, saw its output
slump 13 percent last year because of the civil war in Libya
which accounts for around 15 percent of its production.
The new production target for over 3 percent growth, which
is adjusted for the Libyan slump last year, is based on an oil
price of $85-$90 per barrel. In its previous plan, the company
had targeted growth of over 3 percent at an oil price of $70.
Earnings at Eni's gas and power division, which fell 30
percent last year, are expected to gradually recover but the
outlook remains difficult, Eni said.
"I expect spot gas price to stay at a discount to long-term
contract gas in the short term," Eni gas chief Umberto Vergine
said.
But he added that a tightening of supply and a growth of
consumption in the Pacific Basin area could help rebalance
prices in two years time.
Weak demand and increasing competitive pressure have hurt
gas businesses across Europe. In March, Gazprom agreed
a renegotiation of long-term gas supply contracts with Eni.
Eni shares ended up 0.44 percent while the European oil
sector was down 0.71 percent.