MILAN May 16 Italian oil and gas company Eni said on Wednesday it made a new gas discovery of an estimated 7 trillion and 10 trillion cubic feet (tcf) at Coral 1 at its Area 4 drilling site in Mozambique.

"The overall potential for Area 4 is now estimated to range between 47 trillion and 52 trillion cubic feet of gas in place," Eni said in a statement.