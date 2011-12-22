MILAN Dec 22 Italy's energy group Eni SpA has completed the sale of its majority stake in the TAG pipeline, which brings Russian gas to Europe, Eni said in a statement on Thursday.

Proceeds from the sale totalled around 710 million euros of which 533 million euros was for the stake and about 177 million euros was repayment of shareholder loans provided by Eni to TAG, it said.

Ship-or-pay contracts between Eni and TAG remain in place, it added.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)