TRIPOLI Jan 21 Italian group Eni's oil output in Libya is almost back to its pre-conflict levels at 260,000 barrels per day, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Saturday.

"Output has now gone back to its pre-war levels. It was 270,000 bpd (before the war), now it's 260,000 bpd," Scaroni told journalists in Tripoli.

Scaroni also said Eni was ready to sell all of its controlling stake in listed gas grid subsidiary Snam Rete Gas but was waiting to see measures taken by the Italian government to deregulate the sector.

"The important thing is that we manage to sell in the interest of shareholders," he said.

Italy's cabinet announced late on Friday the separation of the ownership of Snam from Eni. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)