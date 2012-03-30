(Adds context and details of debt)
By Alasdair Reilly and Tessa Walsh
LONDON, March 30 Italian oil and gas group Eni
is talking to banks about a 12 billion euro ($16
billion) bridging loan to back the proposed demerger of gas grid
operator Snam, banking sources said on Friday.
The jumbo bridge loan will refinance shareholder loans from
Eni to Snam in a move designed to clean up Eni's balance sheet,
the bankers said. The bridge loan will then be refinanced by
bonds issued by Snam, they added.
Eni declined to comment.
"Eni has already funded the deal. Banks will be taking it
off Eni's balance sheet and it will be refinanced by bonds," a
senior banker said.
The large size of the loan would be difficult for any
borrower in a shrinking loan market hit by bank deleveraging,
but is particularly challenging as the largest deal for a
peripheral borrower.
"This deal is big not only for Italy but for anywhere. If it
happens, this will be the biggest thing to come out of southern
Europe this year," another senior banker said.
Banks have limited credit availability for peripheral
countries but may be prepared to make an exception for Eni as
loan volume languishes at 10-year lows and deal flow at 2000
levels.
Credit approval would have to be sought at the highest
levels in banks for a deal of this size.
Lenders may also be able to take advantage of positive
momentum generated by recent successful loans for Italy's Enel
and Spain's Telefonica, totaling 3 billion
euros and 3.4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion) respectively.
Telecom Italia is also making progress on its 4
billion euro loan refinancing.
HIGH MARGINS
The combination of high margins - 300bp for Enel, up to
250bp for Telefonica and 215bp for Telecom Italia - and the
ability to use the loans as collateral to raise financing from
the European Central Bank is making banks look more kindly at
loans for top peripheral companies.
However, while companies such as Enel have significant
amounts of ancillary business to offer, Snam has a mainly
domestic profile and has only bond business, which may not be
enough to feed a large bank group.
The success of the deal hinges on the bond market's view of
the transaction. Banks will likely be willing to underwrite a
large loan deal only if there is a quick bond market takeout or
refinancing.
"Banks will not want to be long on an Italian corporate with
little ancillary business," a banker said.
Eni, which owns a 53 percent stake in Snam that is worth
around 7 billion euros, plans to exit the company by September
2013 as part of its 2012-2015 strategy plan.
The demerger will be regulated through a government decree
to be issued by the end of May.
Snam has 11.2 billion euros of net debt, while Eni has 9.9
billion euros. Eni said that Snam has relatively low leverage
compared to its regulated peers, but is relatively high compared
with Eni's core oil and gas activities.
Snam said that it had already begun the process of gaining
direct access to capital markets by the end of the year in order
to refinance its debt.
($1=0.7509 euros)
($1 = 0.6259 British pounds)
