MILAN, July 23 Italian oil major Eni has signed an exploration loan facility agreement with Russia's Rosneft, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The deal, which will enable the development of exploration projects in the Barents sea and Black sea, was signed during Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's visit to Russia on Monday.

Rosneft issued a similar statement on the deal. (Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)