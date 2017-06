BRUSSELS Dec 20 The European Commission has given the green light for Italian oil and gas group Eni to sell its stake in the TAG pipeline to state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

In June, Eni agreed to sell its 89 percent stake in the pipeline to CDP in a deal worth 675 million euros ($986 million), fulfilling a commitment under a European antitrust ruling.

TAG transports Russian gas into Italy.

