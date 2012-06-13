VIENNA, June 13 Italy's Eni SpA will continue to take Iranian crude as part of a long-standing repayment deal for work it undertook on the energy sector there.

"We recover the cost through oil and we expect to continue to do so," Eni's chief executive officer Paolo Scaroni told reporters at an OPEC-organised industry conference on Tuesday.

He said Iran owed Eni about $1 billion.

Eni's Iranian imports are exempted from European Union sanctions against Iran which will come in to full force on July 1.

(Vienna OPEC newsroom)