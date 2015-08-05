UPDATE 2-Lilly migraine treatment meets main goal in late-stage studies
* Galcanezumab also being tested for treatment of cluster headache (Adds details, shares, analyst comments)
ROME Aug 5 Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday that Iran is probably open to changing contract terms with Italy's state-owned oil company Eni as Iran emerges from a tough regime of Western sanctions.
The contracts "will likely... be modified in the interest of the companies that want to invest," Gentiloni told reporters in Tehran. A spokesman at the ministry in Rome confirmed the comments reported by Italian news agencies.
Gentiloni and Industry Minister Federica Guidi are visiting Iran after a nuclear deal was struck last month. Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi is accompanying the ministers. Eni had no immediate comment.
Eni said earlier this month it would consider investing in Iran after sanctions are lifted and if Tehran offers more favourable contract terms in line with international standards. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Giancarlo Navach)
* Galcanezumab also being tested for treatment of cluster headache (Adds details, shares, analyst comments)
* CAI International Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - sec filing