MILAN Italy backs sanctions against Iran provided that crude oil imports by Eni relating to existing contracts are excluded, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday.

Italian oil and gas group Eni (ENI.MI) has previously said it will not make any new investments in Iran and only intends to complete activities already under way.

Iran has been paying back Eni for decade-old deals in the country with oil for years but Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni has said Eni is still owed nearly $2 billion.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)