MILAN Dec 3 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Monday it confirmed its presence and commitment in Iraq after its Chief Executive visited the country's Prime Minister.

In a statement Eni said Paolo Scaroni had talked to Nuri al-Maliki about prospects in Iraq and joint development opportunities.

Earlier this year Scaroni said the group's enthusiasm in Iraq was on the wane because of difficulties in the country.

State-controlled Eni, together with U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp and South Korea's KOGAS, has a 20-year deal with Iraq to develop the Zubair oilfield, which is expected to produce 400,000 barrels per day in 2013.