* Approval given for Zubair oilfield contracts worth nearly
$1 bln
* Eni CEO had threatened to leave Iraq if contracts not
signed
* Excessive red tape frustrating investors in Iraq
* Angola's Sonangol quits northern projects due to security
By Alberto Sisto and Peg Mackey
ROME/LONDON Feb 25 Iraq has approved major
contract items for Eni's giant oilfield project in its south,
just hours after the Italian company threatened to pull out if
red tape was not cut and Angola's Sonangol quit projects in the
north due to security concerns.
Rising violence has not hit operations at the southern
fields driving Iraq's oil expansion, but Western companies at
work there say deteriorating security and the distraction of
elections at the end of April may be slowing the contract
approval process.
A senior Iraqi official said the circumstances affecting
decision-making by Sonangol and Eni were not connected.
"Sonangol tried its best to stay, but this is a security
issue - al-Qaeda-linked terrorists are active in this area. They
have not done any work on the ground," he told Reuters.
Italy's Eni, on the other hand, was seeking swift
approval for contracts to push the Zubair oilfield, now pumping
about 320,000 barrels per day (bpd), towards a target of 850,000
bpd.
"We respect Eni and take their opinions seriously. We want
them to stay in Iraq," the Iraqi official said.
"We're doing our best to approve high-cost contracts as
quickly as we can. If they are delayed, it affects productivity
and profitability."
Two such contracts for de-gassing stations at Zubair, worth
about $1 billion in total, received cabinet approval within
minutes on Tuesday, he said. A third contract requires minor
follow-up with Eni.
High-value contract items of $500 million or more require
the blessing of Iraq's cabinet.
Big Oil has been tapping the prized fields of Zubair,
Rumaila - led by BP and West Qurna-1 - run by Exxon Mobil
- since 2010 when companies signed a series of service
contracts with Baghdad.
Red tape and poor infrastructure as well as increasing
security concerns have frustrated their efforts ever since they
started to drill.
The Iraqi official said Baghdad had inherited an elaborate
process for approving contracts that needed to be shortened. But
he said hold-ups had also occurred because, in some cases, the
cost of the contracts appeared to be inflated.
OIL OUTPUT GROWTH
Iraq, already the second largest producer in OPEC, is
gearing up for one of the biggest oil output jumps in its
history with international companies further tapping major
projects which have not been affected by unrest.
Production last year ran at around 3 million bpd, flat on
the previous year. But growth is now expected to return - led by
increases in the south, while gains are also expected from
autonomous Kurdistan.
Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni displayed his impatience with Iraq's
bureaucracy earlier on Tuesday before the news broke of the
contract approvals.
"If they do not sign the contracts in a couple of weeks we
will go. We have waited six months," he said on the sidelines of
a conference. "I am hopeful, we have no reason to believe they
won't do it."
Eni is not alone in its concerns. BP has had to let around
100 contractors go after the Ministry of Oil failed to approve
big contracts for its project at Rumaila, Iraq's biggest
oilfield.
While Eni's CEO is threatening to quit the neighbouring
Zubair project, industry sources say BP has no intention of
leaving Iraq. Rumaila is now producing at its highest rate -
between 1.4 million and 1.5 million bpd.
As for Sonanagol's departure, neither Iraqi officials nor
Western industry executives were surprised. [ID:nL5N0L21I0}
Iraq's top energy official Hussain al-Shahristani said last
month that spillover attacks from the civil war in Syria have
hindered development of reserves in the western region and its
Qayara and Najmah oilfields, operated by Sonangol.
Those security problems have now led Sonangol to exit.
Sonangol in 2009 won the right to operate the Qayara and
Najmah oilfields in the Nineveh province in Iraq's northwest,
where Sunni Islamist insurgents remain active.
CEO Francisco Lemos Jose Maria said the Sonangol has
received requests from parties wanting to buy its stakes.
"There is always interest from those who like to expose
themselves to risks," he said.
Violence in Iraq climbed to its highest level in five years
in 2013, with nearly 9,000 people killed, most of them
civilians, according to the United Nations.