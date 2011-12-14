MILAN Dec 14 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday Kazakhstan's KazMunaiGas will acquire a 10 percent stake in the Karachaganak project which will be released pro rata by all members of the consortium.

The Karachaganak consortium is led by Britain's BG Group and Italy's Eni. U.S. energy major Chevron and Russia's LUKOIL are also shareholders.

BG and Eni each own 32.5 percent of the Karachaganak Petroleum Operating Group. Chevron has a 20 percent stake and Lukoil 15 percent.

Two sources told Reuters on Friday that the partners would sell their stakes on a pro-rata basis.