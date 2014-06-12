* Deal to jointly develop offshore field in Caspian
BOROVOYE, Kazakhstan/MILAN, June 12 Italy's Eni
signed an agreement with Kazakhstan's state-owned
KazMunaiGas (KMG) on Thursday to look for oil and gas in the
North Caspian Sea in a move that will grow the oil major's
footprint in the resource-rich country.
Eni, which has been present in Kazakhstan since 1992, is a
member of the consortium developing the country's Kashagan
oilfield, one of the world's biggest oil finds of recent times.
The state-controlled company originally had the job in 2001
of operating the field, but later lost its role as the sole lead
operator following a series of major delays and cost overruns
that irritated the Kazakh government.
Production at Kashagan, originally set for 2005, started
last September but was almost immediately halted after the
discovery of gas leaks in the pipeline network.
"It's a positive sign for the Italian major since despite
all the friction over Kashagan the government there has given
them this contract," a Milan-based analyst said.
Under the deal announced on Thursday Eni and KMG will
jointly own exploration and production rights in the Isatay
offshore exploration block in the Caspian Sea.
"The block is estimated to have significant potential oil
resources and will be operated by a joint operating company,"
Eni said, without giving further details.
The deal was signed on the sidelines of a foreign investors'
council held in a resort area in northern Kazakhstan by the
heads of the two companies in the presence of Kazakh president
Nursultan Nazarbayev and Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi.
"Eni has worked in Kazakhstan for a long time, and today it
works at the largest oilfield, Kashagan. I hope the work of this
company will be successful ... Italy is a strategic economic
partner of Kazakhstan in Europe," Nazarbayev said.
Besides its role in Kashagan, Eni is also joint operator of
the Karachaganak oil and gas project in Kazakhstan with
Britain's BG Group.
The deal with KMG also envisages the development of a
shipyard project on the Caspian Sea coast at Kuryk.
