MILAN Jan 25 Italian oil and gas group Eni's output in Libya is back to pre-conflict levels of around 270,000 barrels per day, an Eni spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Today our production is about 270,000 barrels per day," the spokesman said in an email quoting comments made by Eni head of communication Gianni di Giovanni to SkyTg24.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)