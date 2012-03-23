MILAN, March 23 Eni's output of oil and gas in Libya currently stands some 20 percent below pre-war levels, Paolo Scaroni, chief executive of Italy's biggest oil and gas group said on Friday.

Eni used to produce about 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Libya before civil war broke out in the oil-rich African country last year.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)