SAMBURG FIELD, Russia, April 20 Italy's oil and gas group Eni is not worried about potential revisions of its contracts in Libya where it expects to produce about 260,000 barrels per day at the end of 2012, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told Reuters on Friday.

Libya, where Eni is the biggest foreign oil operator, has started investigating foreign oil companies over their past relationships with the former government of Muammar Gaddafi. .

"No... not at all," Scaroni told Reuters when asked if he was worried that Eni's contracts in Libya could be revised. Scaroni was speaking at Samburg oil and gas field in Russia's western Siberia where Eni and its partners have started gas production.

Eni's output in Libya is expected to reach about 260,000 barrels per day at the end of this year, which is some 10 percent below Eni's production levels before civil war in Libya broke out in 2011, Scaroni said. (Reporting Melissa Akin, writing by Svetlana Kovalyova)