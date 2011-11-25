* Eni aims to raise Libya output to 300,000 boepd in 2013

* Eni aims to double Libya output by 2021 with $30-35 bln investment

* Eni sees Mozambique gas find reserves at 1 trln cubic metres, output in 2018

By Svetlana Kovalyova

MILAN, Nov 25 Eni's output of oil and gas in Libya has reached 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day as all its fields there resumed operations and it is expected to return to pre-war levels by the end of June 2012, top executives of Italy's oil and gas major said.

"We are now at about 200,000 barrels per day. Within a few weeks we have managed to almost return to pre-crisis levels," Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told reporters at an oil and gas seminar.

All of Eni's oil and gas fields in Libya have restarted operations suspended earlier this year after the civil war started there and the company aims to return to pre-war levels of about 280,000 boepd by the end of June 2012, Claudio Descalzi, Eni's head of exploration and production, said.

The offshore Bouri field, operated by Eni with a 50 percent stake, has been the latest to restart output.

Eni, which has operated in Libya since 1959 and is the biggest foreign operator in the oil-rich north African country, has oil production contracts there which are in force until 2042 and gas contracts in force until 2047.

Eni aims to increase output in Libya to an average of 300,000 boepd in 2013 and hopes to be able to double its current output within 10 years by 2021 with an investment of $30-35 billion, Descalzi said.

Before the February uprising, Libya was pumping around 1.6 million bpd of oil, of which 1.3 million flowed onto the international markets, but civil war caused a virtual halt in output.

Gas flows from Libya to Italy via Greenstream pipeline, suspended in February and resumed in October, have reached 15-18 million cubic metres (mcm) a day and are expected to reach 30-31 mcm a day, Descalzi said.

HUGE DISCOVERY IN MOZAMBIQUE

Eni, which in October made a giant gas discovery offshore Mozambique and is yet to drill 12-13 exploration wells, expects its total reserves to reach 1 trillion cubic metres, Descalzi said.

"Our idea is that we can have production in 2018 and have first cargoes of LNG (sent) towards China, India, Japan," he said.

Eni plans to build a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Mozambique with a capacity of 30 million tonnes of LNG a year.

Eni, the biggest foreign oil and gas operator in Africa, produces more than 50 percent of its total output at the continent and expects Africa to remain the main driver of its output growth in the future, Descalzi said. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova and Stephen Jewkes)