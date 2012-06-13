VIENNA, June 13 Increased use of cheap natural gas for transport and the threat of rising prices for consumers may mean the United States never becomes a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, the chief executive of Italy's Eni SpA said on Wednesday.

A boom in unconventional gas production has turned the United States from the world's biggest gas importer to a potential LNG exporter from the middle of this decade, with consuming nations hoping for a new supplier.

But the U.S. may not export large quantities of the gas that has saved its industry and citizens billions of dollars, thanks to plentiful supply and a slump in prices.

"It remains to be seen whether American citizens, who accept the discomfort of the shale gas activity for reasons of energy security and independence, will willingly accept it to benefit the bank accounts of a few exporters, especially as a likely consequence of higher U.S. gas exports would be higher domestic prices," Paolo Scaroni said.

"Will the U.S. start to export gas in significant quantities? I'm not sure," he told an OPEC seminar in Vienna.

Some LNG import terminal operators in the United States have applied for permission to convert the now largely redundant plants into export facilities, with any LNG they do load expected to be shipped to buyers in Asia currently prepared to pay over $17 per million British thermal units (mmbtu).

But with the surge in U.S. shale gas supply having driven down U.S. natural gas prices to around $3, gas costs only about $13 per barrel of oil equivalent in the United States, while WTI is trading at $83, making converting U.S. vehicles to run on natural gas very economically attractive for many businesses.

"Gas now in the U.S. trades at less than one sixth of the price of WTI. My view is that these differences will be partially or totally evened out over time," Scaroni said.

"If all of the trucks in the United States were converted from gasoline to natural gas that would save more than $40 billion a year in fuel costs at current price levels in the U.S," he said.

"Over the long term the price of gas will negatively impact the price of oil. There is too wide a gap." (Reporting by Daniel Fineren, editing by William Hardy, Vienna OPEC newsroom)