LONDON May 10 Banks working on a multibillion
euro bridge loan backing Italian oil and gas group Eni's
sale of a 52.5 percent stake in gas grid operator Snam
have been asked to give initial commitments by Monday,
bankers said on Thursday.
Banks have received a term sheet, which outlines details of
an 11 billion euro ($14.2 billion) syndicated bridge loan being
led by BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Intesa and UniCredit, and will be
one of the biggest syndicated loans of the year.
Eni and Snam declined to comment.
The four lead banks are expanding the top group to around 10
banks, which have been asked to commit around 1 billion euros
each, bankers said.
The loan includes a 6 billion euro, 12-month bridge loan
with two six-month extension options. The rest of the loan
consists of three- and five-year revolving credits and term
loans, they added.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
