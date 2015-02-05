BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
MILAN Feb 5 Italian oil and gas group Eni is working with Goldman Sachs on the possible spinoff of its power and gas unit, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
"The group is reviewing the division and Goldman Sachs is working with them," one of the sources said.
The perimeter of the carve-out is still being discussed, a second source said.
"An IPO (initial public offering) is the only way to do it, but it's unlikely to happen this year," the source said.
Eni declined to comment, while Goldman Sachs could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SHANGHAI, May 4 China stocks were flat at midday on Thursday, as strong gains in small-caps offset a survey showing softer services sector activity which raised concerns over growing economic risks.