* Assets in carve out still being discussed-source
* IPO most likely way, possibly in 2016 - source
* Eni seeking to sell assets to bolster cash flow
By Pamela Barbaglia, Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach
LONDON/MILAN, Feb 5 Italian oil and gas group
Eni is working with Goldman Sachs on the
possible spinoff of its power and gas unit, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
"The group is reviewing its options for the division and
Goldman Sachs is working with them," one of the sources said.
The assets that will be included in the carve-out are still
under discussion, though an initial public offering (IPO) looked
the only way to do it, a second source said.
"I can't see a piecemeal sale, it would be too complicated.
It'll be an IPO," the source said, adding it was unlikely to
happen this year but "possibly (in) early 2016".
Eni declined to comment, while Goldman Sachs could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Claudio Descalzi, who took over as CEO of Italy's biggest
company in May last year, has said he wants to focus on the
bread-and-butter business of finding oil and gas. He is due to
present his first business plan in London on March 13.
Analysts have said that, with oil prices sharply down
because of weak global demand, Eni will have to sell assets to
support cash flow and dividend.
State-controlled Eni still needs to raise 6 billion euros
($6.89 billion) under an 11 billion euro asset sale programme
lasting until 2017 but lower crude prices mean finding buyers at
the right price has become difficult.
In December it had to put on hold the sale of part of its 43
percent stake in oil services group Saipem due to
market volatility.
"Eni needs to unload assets. With Saipem out of the picture,
they need to find something else, maybe their big oil and gas
client portfolio," the first source said.
Eni's power and gas unit has been a drain on resources for
some time, posting an adjusted operating loss of 662 million
euros in 2013. The group is targeting an operating breakeven for
the unit in 2014.
Oil majors including BP and Total have
announced cuts in capital expenditure of around 10-15 percent
this year and sold assets worth dozens of billions of dollars to
hang on to their dividends.
($1 = 0.8711 euros)
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo
Navach; Editing by Catherine Evans)